Ada woman hurt in Findlay accident

An Ada woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident Sunday afternoon on Tiffin Avenue, Findlay police reported.

Michelle Miller, 45, was taken by Hanco Ambulance to Blanchard Valley Hospital following the 4:43 p.m. accident, according to police.

Miller was a passenger in a 2013 Hyundai Sonata driven by Brianna Miller, 20, also of Ada. Miller was stopped for traffic in the westbound lane of the 1400 block of Tiffin Avenue when her car was struck from behind by a 1999 Chevy S-10 pickup truck driven by Bradley Drexler, 34, of Wapakoneta, police reported.

Drexler was cited for failure to stop in the assured clear distance ahead, according to police.

The Findlay Fire Department and Mac and Bob’s Towing assisted at the scene.

