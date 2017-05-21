REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Teenager killed in Sunday afternoon accident

Posted On Sun. May 21st, 2017
A Fostoria teenager was killed in a one-car accident Sunday afternoon on Marion Township 205, southeast of Findlay, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Tesslyne Terrell, 17, of Fostoria, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, according to the sheriff’s office.
Terrell was a passenger in a car driven by Amber King, 20, of Findlay. The sheriff’s office reported King was driving a 2002 Ford Taurus west on Marion Township 205, east of Ohio 37, at 2:26 p.m. when she failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway, The car veered off the right side of the road, striking a fence, according to the sheriff’s office.
King was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital by Hanco Ambulance with unknown injuries, the sheriff’s office reported.
Assisting at the scene were the Vanlue Fire Department and Dick’s Towing.

