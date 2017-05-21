REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

The Courier and The Review Times win 10 Ohio APME awards

Posted On Sun. May 21st, 2017
COLUMBUS — Veteran Courier reporter Lou Wilin was a first-place winner in a pair of categories in the annual Ohio Associated Press Media Editors newspaper competition.
Wilin’s two awards were among 10 awards won by The Courier and its sister paper, The Fostoria Review Times, on Sunday at the annual Ohio APME awards cermony at the Easton Hilton in Columbus.
Competing in Division IV, against other newspapers with a circulation of 19,000 to 59,999, Wilin won two “body of work” awards as the top news writer and top business writer.
Two other Courier staffers won body of work awards as well.
Courier life editor Brenna Griteman finished third in the best feature writer category, while sports editor Jamie Baker finished second in the best sports writer category.
The newspaper won two other sports awards as Dave Hanneman’s story entitled “Less Drops in the Bucket” placed second in the best sports enterprise category.
The Courier’s sports department also claimed third place in the best daily sports section category.
Staff photographer Randy Roberts earned a third-place award in the best feature photo category for his photo entitled “Veterans Day.”
Courier videographer Kevin Bean was a second-place honoree in the best video category for his video entitled “A Glass Act.”
Review Times reporter/photographer Morgan Manns netted third-place honors in the best photographer category in Division I, which includes daily newspapers with a circulation up to 7,999.
The Review Times also earned a third-place award for best digital presence.
Sixty-seven daily newspapers submitted 2,084 entries in the contest, which featured news and sports stories, features, editorials, columns, graphics and photos from 2016.
The Courier’s entries in Division IV were judged by Digital First Media of Pontiac, Michigan, while the Review Times’ Division I entries were judged by the The News-Dispatch of Michigan City, Indiana, and the Ludington (Michigan) Daily News.

