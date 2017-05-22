City school officials focus on increasing enrollment

Findlay school officials, prompted by a deficit forecast for the upcoming fiscal year, spoke again Monday about the need to increase enrollment.

The forecast provided by Treasurer Mike Barnhart at Monday’s school board meeting shows the district would spend $64,781,328 while bringing in $61,003,487 in fiscal year 2018.

However, the Legislature has not finalized the state budget for fiscal years 2018 and 2019, and the district’s forecast is subject to change. Barnhart said he would provide another update in July.

For fiscal year 2017, ending June 30, a deficit of $2,434,591 is anticipated. That would leave the district with a cash balance of $9,912,453 in its unreserved fund.

“We do see glimmers of light in turning around some enrollment,” Barnhart said. “We are very encouraged about the optimism that we’re seeing in our Findlay Learning Center,” which combines in-person teaching and online instruction.

Barnhart also said the district needs to “rescue” students from charter schools.

“Rescue is the right word,” agreed board member Jane Robertson.

She cited examples of district achievements that were mentioned earlier in the meeting: the high school’s recent scholarship and awards ceremony; success in turning around a student with behavior struggles through the “Jacobs Gents” program at Jacobs Primary; and Millstream Career Center culinary students showing younger students their program.

Board President Shane Pochard encouraged parents whose children attend charter schools or are open-enrolled elsewhere to visit Findlay schools over the summer and see what they have to offer.

“At least compare before the next school year starts what we can offer you compared to what others can offer you,” Pochard said. “I’d be shocked if you would find anything that is offered elsewhere that we don’t.”

Courier education reporter Kathryne Rubright will have more on Tuesday.

