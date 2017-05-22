REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

New sheriff’s union contracts include 2 percent wage hike

Posted On Mon. May 22nd, 2017
The contracts being negotiated with Hancock County Sheriff Michael Heldman and employee unions will cost the county about $94,700 annually, according to information from the sheriff’s office.

The three-year contracts approved so far include a 2 percent annual wage increase. Retroactive to March 8, a day after the previous three-year contract expired, the agreement also changes the rules for earning additional weeks of vacation. An employee will receive three weeks of vacation after seven years of service, instead of the previous eight years. Vacation will increase to four weeks after 14 years of service, instead of the previous 15 years, and five weeks after 20 years, instead of the previous 25 years.

The 2 percent annual increase will cost an additional $44,500 for the corrections employees; $32,000 for the road deputies; $6,600 for transportation deputies; and $11,600 for the communications (dispatchers).

The enforcement unit includes 27 road deputies, five sergeants and 10 dispatchers. Each group is a separate bargaining unit represented by Ohio Patrolman’s Benevolent Association.

The corrections union includes 34 officers and five corrections sergeants, represented separately. Negotiations were continuing as of late last week with the corrections officers. A tentative agreement with the sergeants union, represented by International Union of Police Associations, AFL-CIO Local 76, was acknowledged by the Hancock County Commissioners last week.

