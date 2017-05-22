REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Rash of car break-ins reported

Posted On Mon. May 22nd, 2017
Authorities are investigating a rash of weekend vehicle break-ins.
According to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, an iPad was taken from a pickup truck Saturday at 3113 Turnberry Drive.
Also, a wallet, Bluetooth radio and other materials were swiped Friday from autos at 1750 and 1614 Pinehurst Drive.
Cars were ransacked at 2928, 2932 and 3108 Gleneagle Drive. These incidents were investigated Saturday.
A Nissan Pathfinder was unlawfully entered Friday at 2913 Saddlebrook Drive.
A parked Chevy Cruze was egged at 1444 Hollow Tree Drive sometime Friday or Saturday.
In Findlay, a wallet was taken from an unlocked car Sunday at 2110 Jennifer Lane.

