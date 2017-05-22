Rawson woman hurt in accident

Posted On Mon. May 22nd, 2017
RAWSON — A Rawson woman was treated at Blanchard Valley Hospital following an accident in the village Sunday night, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office reported.
According to the sheriff’s office, Tinika Boyken, 44, was driving a 2008 Nissan Rogue west on Powell Lane at 7:13 p.m. when she suffered a medical problem and lost control of her vehicle, which struck a 2005 Jeep Compass parked at 153 Powell Lane. Boyken’s vehicle then struck the porch at that same address.
Boyken was taken to the hospital by Hanco Ambulance. Her condition was unknown late Sunday night, according to the sheriff’s office. The accident remains under investigation.
Assisting at the scene were the Rawson Fire Department and Mac and Bob’s Towing.

