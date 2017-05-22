REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Robbery suspect shoots self

Posted On Mon. May 22nd, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

A suspect in a Findlay robbery fled the city Monday afternoon before pulling his vehicle over and shooting himself, according to Findlay police.
The man was flown to a hospital by a medical helicopter, police reported. His condition was not released Monday night.
Police responded to a report of an armed robbery at Scarbrough Pharmacy, 1809 S. Main St., at 4:55 p.m. According to police, responding officers located a male who was fleeing the scene in a vehicle. Police pursued the vehicle out of the city, and after some time, the driver pulled over and shot himself, police said.
No other information was available from police, including the name of the suspect or details of the police pursuit.

Comments

comments

About the Author

More Local News

New police chief may be named next month

Posted On22 May 2017

The Courier, Review Times win 10 APME awards

Posted On22 May 2017

Ada woman hurt in Tiffin Avenue crash

Posted On22 May 2017

Toledo man facing local drug charge

Posted On22 May 2017

Fostoria teenager killed in one-car crash near Findlay

Posted On22 May 2017

More Local Sports

Prep track: Mohawk's Oler through in 3 events

Posted On22 May 2017

NCAA golf: Barry wins NCAA Division II women's title

Posted On22 May 2017

Prep baseball: Leipsic drops Kalida 6-2 in district final

Posted On22 May 2017

Monday's scoreboard

Posted On22 May 2017

Prep track: Personal records fall at Findlay district

Posted On22 May 2017
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company