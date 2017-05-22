Robbery suspect shoots self

A suspect in a Findlay robbery fled the city Monday afternoon before pulling his vehicle over and shooting himself, according to Findlay police.

The man was flown to a hospital by a medical helicopter, police reported. His condition was not released Monday night.

Police responded to a report of an armed robbery at Scarbrough Pharmacy, 1809 S. Main St., at 4:55 p.m. According to police, responding officers located a male who was fleeing the scene in a vehicle. Police pursued the vehicle out of the city, and after some time, the driver pulled over and shot himself, police said.

No other information was available from police, including the name of the suspect or details of the police pursuit.

