Wood County, Risingsun police officer settle wrongful arrest lawsuit

Wood County has settled a wrongful arrest lawsuit filed by a Risingsun police officer against a sheriff’s office deputy, according to WTOL-TV.

In 2015, Wood County deputy sheriff Kert Appelhans arrested Risingsun Police Sgt. Kevin Osborne for unlawful restraint, aggravated menacing and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle. All charges were later dropped, the report said.

According to court documents, Wood County will pay Osborne $32,000 to settle the case.

