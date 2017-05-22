REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Wood County, Risingsun police officer settle wrongful arrest lawsuit

Posted On Mon. May 22nd, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

Wood County has settled a wrongful arrest lawsuit filed by a Risingsun police officer against a sheriff’s office deputy, according to WTOL-TV.

In 2015, Wood County deputy sheriff Kert Appelhans arrested Risingsun Police Sgt. Kevin Osborne for unlawful restraint, aggravated menacing and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle. All charges were later dropped, the report said.

According to court documents, Wood County will pay Osborne $32,000 to settle the case.

