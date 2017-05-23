REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Hancock County’s jobless rate is third lowest in Ohio

Posted On Tue. May 23rd, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

As was the case in Ohio’s other 87 counties, Hancock County’s unemployment rate fell in April. But at 2.9 percent, Hancock County’s rate was tied for third lowest in the state.

Only Mercer and Holmes counties, at 2.5 percent and 2.7 percent respectively, had lower jobless rates. Delaware County matched Hancock’s 2.9 percent rate. Hancock County’s unemployment rate in March was 3.5 percent, the State Job and Family Services Department reported.

Jobless rates in neighboring counties in April, with March rates in parentheses, were: Allen, 4.5 percent (5.1 percent); Hardin, 4.1 (4.8); Henry, 4.9 (6.3); Putnam, 3 (3.7); Seneca, 4 (4.9); Wood, 3.6 (4.2); Wyandot, 3.1 (3.7).

The statewide unemployment rate, which is seasonally adjusted, declined to 5 percent in April from 5.1 percent in March.

