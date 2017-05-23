Pharmacy robbery suspect dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound

The man who reportedly robbed Scarbrough’s Pharmacy in Findlay on Monday afternoon has died from injuries suffered after he shot himself while fleeing Findlay police.

Jared J. Haskins, 46, of Rawson, died at Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo at 6:48 p.m. Monday from a single gunshot wound, according to Findlay Police Lt. Robert Ring.

Police were initially called to the pharmacy, 1809 S. Main St., at 4:55 p.m Monday. Police said that as officers approached the area, a Scarbrough Pharmacy employee was located who had followed Haskins on foot to his truck, parked near the pharmacy. The employee was able to give police a description of Haskins’ truck, and officers located the truck a few blocks away.

Officers attempted to pull the truck over, police said, but Hasksins refused to stop and a pursuit occurred. The pursuit lasted for 18 miles and ended in the parking lot of a church near Bluffton, police added.

Haskins was then ordered to get out of his truck, but refused and shot himself within a minute of stopping. Findlay Police Department officers and a State Highway Patrol trooper rendered medical aid until Hanco EMS arrived on the scene, police said.

Haskins was transported by Hanco to Blanchard Valley Hospital and then transferred to St. Vincent via Life Flight medical helicopter. The firearm and some evidence from the robbery were recovered from inside of the truck, police said.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the investigation at the scene of the shooting, police said. No one else was injured during the actual robbery, the pursuit, or the scene at the church.

The robbery remains under investigation.

