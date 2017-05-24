Center for the Performing Arts announces 2017-18 schedule

The 2017-18 season at the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts will include a legend with a local connection, a returning songwriter and a Led Zeppelin tribute.

MCPA announced its upcoming season Wednesday during an event that also included the inductions of two men to the Fifth Third Bank Wall of Fame at MCPA.

The season will kick off Sept. 10 with Johnny Mathis, whose musical director John Lavender was one inductee.

The other inductee was Russel Crouse, who brought “The Sound of Music” to the stage.

“(Mathis is) a legend, we’re excited to have him,” said Heather Clow, MCPA’s executive director. Lavender, a Findlay resident, has been his musical director for more than 20 years.

Mathis, a singer of jazz and popular music, has had Top 40 hits in four decades. He is best known for hit singles such as “Chances Are,” “Misty” and “It’s Not For Me To Say.” His album “Johnny’s Greatest Hits” is one of the most popular albums of all time, spending nearly 10 years on Billboard’s Top Albums Chart.

Returning to Findlay after a show in February is Kevin MaC, who had a good time then and wanted to come back, Clow said.

This time, he’ll be joined by fellow songwriters Keith Stegall and Kent Blazy for an intimate event that will include onstage seating.

Also in November, Get the Led Out will replicate the songs of Led Zeppelin.

The shows announced Wednesday comprise a “fairly short season,” Clow said, and more events will be added.

The lineup so far includes:

• Sept. 10: Johnny Mathis

• Oct. 25: Irma Thomas, The Blind Boys of Alabama and The Preservation Hall Legacy Quintet

• Oct. 27: Aquila Theatre Company in Jane Austen’s “Sense and Sensibility”

• Nov. 2: Get the Led Out

• Nov. 5: U.S. Army Field Band

• Nov. 17: Nashville Songwriters’ Night with Kevin MaC and Friends

• Dec. 3: Neos Dance Theatre in “A 1940s Nutcracker”

• Dec. 8: “Cool Yule” with Hot Club of San Francisco

• Jan. 20: Comedy Jam

• Feb. 5: Yamato

• March 9: “Jukebox Life” starring Jarrod Spector

• March 16: New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players in “Pirates of Penzance”

• April 15: The Bronze Winner of the Fifteenth Van Cliburn International Piano Competition

MCPA also announced its new Live @ Armes Series, four intimate concerts in a smaller space. Jonatha Brooke and Guy Davis will fill two of those slots. The other two performers, and the dates for all four, have not been determined.

Three events in the “TAP” series for families are scheduled: “Pirate School!”, November 4; Theatreworks USA in “Clementine,” March 17; and Kamikaze Fireflies, April 14.

Those who have donated to MCPA, or who do so by June 19, will be able to buy tickets then. The general public can begin purchasing tickets July 10.

Season tickets will be available, but MCPA is still working on the details and prices are not available yet. Other ticket packages are also in the works.

