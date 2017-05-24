Flood-control plan wouldn’t protect all houses

Even if $160 million was spent on flood-control efforts, there are still about 100 Findlay homes and businesses that would be inundated with floodwater above the first floor if a flood like the one in August 2007 happened again.

Steve Wilson, project manager for the Maumee Watershed Conservancy District, Defiance, said efforts to buy out those properties, which are considered to be in the flood way, are ongoing.

Wilson, along with Scott Peyton, project manager and senior principal engineer with Stantec, faced a smaller and quieter crowd during a public meeting held Wednesday to review the plans for the river at Findlay. Public meetings held in April to review three proposed “dry storage” basins for floodwater, one in Eagle Township and two south of Mount Blanchard, drew larger and more vocal crowds in opposition to the plan.

Last year, the Hancock County commissioners hired the Stantec engineering firm to evaluate the Army Corps of Engineers’ flood-control study. The engineering firm, headquartered in Canada, employs a workforce of about 300 in Ohio.

Stantec recommended improving the river channel as it flows through Findlay, and building dams upstream of Findlay to create large “dry storage” basins along the Blanchard River.

Regulated as “high hazard” dams by the state, each dam would be constructed with an emergency spillway. Uncontrolled failure of the dams could be life-threatening, according to Stantec.

It would cost about $140 million to construct all three of Stantec’s proposed basins. The basins, along with proposed improvements to the Blanchard River as it flows through Findlay, would cost about $160 million.

The total plan would drop flood levels about 3.6 feet on Findlay’s Main Street during a 100-year flood, according to Stantec.

Wednesday’s meeting wasn’t without pushback, however. A comment from the audience, about subdivision construction in the city, drew the only applause of the night.

“Once again, Findlay allowed construction in a flood plain, and now you want to come and flood our homes,” shouted an unidentified man.

He was referring to subdivisions built on fields along East Sandusky Street. He said those fields once held water. Now, the runoff is being drained into Lye Creek so the subdivision stays dry.

His comment came as Wilson was working his way through questions from Wednesday’s crowd. The question-and-answer format has been the same for each of the public meetings, with audience members asked to submit questions in writing in an effort to control public comment.

Courier reporter Denise Grant will have more on Thursday.

Comments

comments