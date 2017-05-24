REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Leipsic woman hurt in Hancock County 99 crash

Posted On Wed. May 24th, 2017
A Leipsic woman was injured this morning after her minivan collided with a semitrailer on Hancock County 99 at Speedway Drive in Findlay, according to the Findlay Police Department.

Jill M. Gilgenbach, 34, of Leipsic, was traveling eastbound on Hancock County 99 at 7:34 a.m. when she went through a red light at the Speedway Drive intersection. Her 2008 Chrysler Town and Country minivan then struck the underside of a flatbed trailer being hauled by a 2016 International semitrailer that was turning to head westbound on Hancock County 99.

Gilgenbach was taken by Hanco EMS to Blanchard Valley Hospital for minor injuries, police said.

The driver of the semitrailer, Ronald K. Hensley III, 24, of Toledo, was not injured in the crash.

Gilgenbach was cited for failure to obey a traffic control signal, police said.

The Findlay Fire Department and Miller’s Rigging assisted at the scene.

