Findlay High School’s graduation ceremony will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the University of Findlay’s Koehler Recreational Complex.

The Class of 2017 will include 357 graduates.

The valedictorian is Richard Carter Fox. The co-salutatorians are Katelin Marie Kreinbrink and Alyssa Noelle Montalbine.

A list of the graduates will appear in Saturday’s Courier and at www.thecourier.com

