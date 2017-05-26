REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Sellers holding edge in housing market

Posted On Fri. May 26th, 2017
It’s a mismatch in the housing market these days, and sellers have the edge. With a small inventory of houses, the ones available sell fast.

They leave a trail of wistful would-be buyers, said Kent Hilty, president of the Heartland Board of Realtors, which covers Hancock and parts of neighboring counties.

“It’s frustrating for buyers. They call us and they want to see several (houses) they’ve seen online, and by the time — and this can be just within hours — by the time we can get to that to show them, they may be pending or have offers already on them,” Hilty said. “We’re seeing that a lot.”

Particularly scarce and hot are houses in the $100,000 to $200,000 range, he said. Next most elusive are those between $200,000 and $300,000.

 

