Deshler area man held on abduction charge

Posted On Mon. May 29th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

A rural Deshler man is being held in the Hancock County jail after allegedly holding his girlfriend against her will as he drove her in a car Saturday evening, authorities reported.
Joseph Casey Burns, 30, was arrested on a charge of abduction, a third-degree felony, according to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.
The incident was reported at 9:28 p.m. Saturday as the two were traveling in a Dodge Dart on several roads, including Interstate 75, Ohio 235 and U.S. 30, according to a sheriff’s office report.
According to reports, the victim, who is from Henry County, was able to send a text message to a relative about her situation after her boyfriend allegedly refused to allow her to leave their vehicle.
According to the sheriff’s office, Burns allegedly struck the female in the head.
She later told sheriff’s deputies that Burns had ”threatened to kill them both” while they were riding in the Dodge, authorities reported.
Burns drove to the Forest area and near Carey before heading to Findlay.
The driver stopped the car on Lima Avenue near Hurd Avenue before being arrested, according to reports.
Burns then was booked under the felony charge at the Hancock County Justice Center.

