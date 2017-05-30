Fostoria woman dies from injuries suffered in fire

A 48 year-old Fostoria woman died from injuries she suffered in a house fire Sunday afternoon, according to the Review-Times, and at least three others were injured in the blaze.

Kim Holland was taken to ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital by paramedics from Fostoria Fire Division following the 1:34 p.m. fire at 534 E. North St. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

According to Fostoria Fire Capt. Jason Root, Holland suffered severe burns in the fire. He also said two others were transported to the hospital, Holland’s grandmother and grandfather. Root did not release the names of those relatives.

Holland’s grandfather was transported by Fostoria Fire’s EMS unit, and the grandmother was transported by a Seneca County EMS unit called to the scene for mutual aid.

At least one other relative, a brother to the decedent, was injured but was not transported to a hospital. Holland’s 10 year-old son was not home at the time of the blaze, and is now being cared for by relatives, Root said.

Outside media reports Monday indicated an oxygen tank inside the residence, used by Holland, may have played a role in the cause of the fire, but Root said that was not determined by an investigation of the fire.

“I can’t say (the oxygen) was at fault,” Root said. “The oxygen does not appear to be involved (in the fire cause). There is some history there of oxygen being involved in other incidents when she was burned, though.”

Two dogs in the house at the time of the fire perished, despite efforts by firefighters to save at least one of them.

“One (dog) was (deceased) when we arrived, but we gave oxygen to the other one for about an hour and a half,” Root said, adding family members arranged to have the dogs seen by a veterinarian from Tri- County Veterinary Clinic, where the dogs were taken by firefighters.

Root said there was some smoke coming from the house when firefighters first arrived on the scene.

While the exterior had little damage, Root said there was heat and smoke damage to the first floor of the two-story structure.

Initially, four firefighters responded to the scene, but were augmented by five additional personnel summoned by a second alarm. Firefighters were on the scene until 6:19 p.m. Sunday, the captain said

The State Fire Marshal’s Office was called in to help investigate the cause of the fire, and personnel were on scene Sunday afternoon.

Root said Monday night the fire department had not yet received any results of the investigation.

“It may be (today) or Wednesday before we hear anything,” he said.

