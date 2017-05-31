Brown sent to prison for 2016 overdose death

Nathan S. Brown was sentenced to seven years in prison Wednesday for involuntary manslaughter for his part in the 2016 overdose death of Liberty Township man.

A jury in March found Brown, 28, of Findlay, guilty in connection with the death of Jarrod T. Barger, 24, a Liberty Township resident who died of a fentanyl overdose in January 2016. Brown was convicted of two charges: involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony, and corrupting another with drugs, a second-degree felony. But both Assistant County Prosecutor Steve Powell and Brown’s attorney, Merle Dech Jr., agreed to merge the charges Wednesday and pursue only the involuntary manslaughter charge.

Powell asked for the maximum sentence in the case, which would have been 11 years, and Dech Jr. asked for the minimum sentence, which would have been three years.

Hancock County Common Pleas Judge Reginald Routson said the maximum sentence would be too long, and the minimum too short.

“I have no doubt it wasn’t Mr. Brown’s intention to cause Mr. Barger’s death,” Routson said. He also noted that Barger willingly bought and ingested what he likely thought was heroin, but what contained a lethal dose of fentanyl.

What concerned Routson was Brown’s long history in the court system that included rehabilitation programs for alcohol and substance abuse, along with previous trafficking convictions.

“I cannot say in fairness to you that you have responded favorably to rehabilitation,” Routson said to Brown. “While the result was not intended, it is a result that’s all too common. Drug dealing is risky business.”

Barger’s mother, Susan Bunn, addressed Brown, who slumped his shoulders and looked down while she spoke.

“I want you to know I forgive you for taking part in my son’s death,” she said. “Jarrod was a very forgiving person…I know he would forgive you too.”

