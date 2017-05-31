Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Brown sent to prison for 2016 overdose death

Posted On Wed. May 31st, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

Nathan S. Brown was sentenced to seven years in prison Wednesday for involuntary manslaughter for his part in the 2016 overdose death of Liberty Township man.
A jury in March found Brown, 28, of Findlay, guilty in connection with the death of Jarrod T. Barger, 24, a Liberty Township resident who died of a fentanyl overdose in January 2016. Brown was convicted of two charges: involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony, and corrupting another with drugs, a second-degree felony. But both Assistant County Prosecutor Steve Powell and Brown’s attorney, Merle Dech Jr., agreed to merge the charges Wednesday and pursue only the involuntary manslaughter charge.
Powell asked for the maximum sentence in the case, which would have been 11 years, and Dech Jr. asked for the minimum sentence, which would have been three years.
Hancock County Common Pleas Judge Reginald Routson said the maximum sentence would be too long, and the minimum too short.
“I have no doubt it wasn’t Mr. Brown’s intention to cause Mr. Barger’s death,” Routson said. He also noted that Barger willingly bought and ingested what he likely thought was heroin, but what contained a lethal dose of fentanyl.
What concerned Routson was Brown’s long history in the court system that included rehabilitation programs for alcohol and substance abuse, along with previous trafficking convictions.
“I cannot say in fairness to you that you have responded favorably to rehabilitation,” Routson said to Brown. “While the result was not intended, it is a result that’s all too common. Drug dealing is risky business.”
Barger’s mother, Susan Bunn, addressed Brown, who slumped his shoulders and looked down while she spoke.
“I want you to know I forgive you for taking part in my son’s death,” she said. “Jarrod was a very forgiving person…I know he would forgive you too.”

Comments

comments

About the Author

More Local News

Sen. Portman: Conservation program cuts would be a waste

Posted On31 May 2017

Junk collection day deemed successful

Posted On31 May 2017

Comments sought on bridge projects

Posted On31 May 2017

Carey board OKs contracts

Posted On31 May 2017

Commissioners approve easement

Posted On31 May 2017

More Local Sports

OHSAA State Track: Carey's Woods, Cook take tough route to state

Posted On31 May 2017

State Softball: Confident Carey ready for state

Posted On31 May 2017

BVC spring All-Academic selections

Posted On31 May 2017

All-BVC Baseball: Abbott is BVC Player of the Year

Posted On31 May 2017

OHSAA State Track: Findlay's Neal eyes state title

Posted On31 May 2017
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company