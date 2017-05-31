Eben Avenue residents report gunshots

Residents in the 400 block of Eben Avenue reported hearing multiple gunshots on Tuesday night, according to the Findlay Police Department.

Findlay police officers were dispatched and spoke with several residents in the area.Â Upon searching the area, officers found several spent shell casings and suspected drug paraphernalia.

Residents told police that they saw multiple white males in the area around the time of the shooting, but no suspect(s) has been identified, nor has a victim been located.

Additionally, no evidence was found that anyone was shot, and police said no one has reported seeking medical treatment for a bullet wound.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Findlay Police Department at 419-424-7150 or the Findlay-Hancock County Crimestoppers at 419-425-8477.

