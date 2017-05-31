Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Van Wert commissioner to challenge Latta

Posted On Wed. May 31st, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

VAN WERT — Van Wert County Commissioner Todd Wolfrum announced Wednesday he is running for Ohio’s 5th Congressional District seat in the U.S. House.
Wolfrum will be running in the May 2018 Republican primary, presumably against Rep. Bob Latta, R-Bowling Green.
Wolfrum is an attorney in Van Wert and is serving his second term as county commissioner.
He cites the failure of Republicans in Washington to represent the conservatives who sent them there as the reason for his candidacy.
“I believe that conservatives in northwest Ohio and around the country have been largely betrayed by the Republicans we have sent to Washington,” Wolfrum said. “Even when Republicans have a distinct majority, they never pursue the agenda they promise.”

Comments

comments

About the Author

More Local News

Sen. Portman: Conservation program cuts would be a waste

Posted On31 May 2017

Junk collection day deemed successful

Posted On31 May 2017

Comments sought on bridge projects

Posted On31 May 2017

Carey board OKs contracts

Posted On31 May 2017

Commissioners approve easement

Posted On31 May 2017

More Local Sports

OHSAA State Track: Carey's Woods, Cook take tough route to state

Posted On31 May 2017

State Softball: Confident Carey ready for state

Posted On31 May 2017

BVC spring All-Academic selections

Posted On31 May 2017

All-BVC Baseball: Abbott is BVC Player of the Year

Posted On31 May 2017

OHSAA State Track: Findlay's Neal eyes state title

Posted On31 May 2017
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company