Van Wert commissioner to challenge Latta

VAN WERT — Van Wert County Commissioner Todd Wolfrum announced Wednesday he is running for Ohio’s 5th Congressional District seat in the U.S. House.

Wolfrum will be running in the May 2018 Republican primary, presumably against Rep. Bob Latta, R-Bowling Green.

Wolfrum is an attorney in Van Wert and is serving his second term as county commissioner.

He cites the failure of Republicans in Washington to represent the conservatives who sent them there as the reason for his candidacy.

“I believe that conservatives in northwest Ohio and around the country have been largely betrayed by the Republicans we have sent to Washington,” Wolfrum said. “Even when Republicans have a distinct majority, they never pursue the agenda they promise.”

