Carey fiscal officer resigns

Posted On Thu. Jun 1st, 2017
By :
CAREY — Nickie Coppler, fiscal officer and council clerk for Carey since late January 2015, resigned the position last month and has accepted a position with the Wyandot County Auditor’s office. She will begin her duties on June 12.

Prior to her tenure as fiscal officer, Coppler spent 1½ years doing payroll for the village. She was appointed by the late Steve Samlley, the former mayor, to replace Jennifer Fletcher as fiscal officer after Fletcher had resigned the job.

“I accepted the challenge that was put before me,” Coppler said via email. “… the past two years have presented many challenges and the passing of Steve (in June 2016) was by far the biggest. He was not only the mayor, he was a friend who truly cared about the village of Carey and all who reside within.”

Former mayor Armand Getz had requested her resignation for “attempting to fill a record request, which is my job as clerk of council and fiscal officer. … the bottom line is that I did nothing wrong. During that time, I received a great deal of support from the community, many employees, and two council members, for which I am truly grateful.”

“Recently I was presented an opportunity to work for someone (Wyandot County Auditor George W. “Bill” Kitzler) who is excited to have me on his team and appreciates hard work and honesty,” she said. “I am looking forward to this change and hope the village council, administration and employees take this opportunity to move forward in a positive manner.”

Mayor Jennifer Rathburn will select a replacement.

