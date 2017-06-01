County awarded funds for more flood-related demolitions

Hancock County has been awarded nearly $1.1 million for the purchase and demolition of two flood-prone properties near downtown.

A news release from Hancock Regional Planning Commission Thursday, stated Federal Emergency Management Agency, within the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, has released $1.099 million in flood mitigation assistance money.

A former warehouse at 321 Clinton Court, a 4.7-acre parcel owned by Koehler Brothers, and a former oriental grocery at 130 N. Main St., owned by Thepsourinthone Rentals, are the two properties which will be purchased and demolished with the funds. The federal funds will cover the entire cost.

It has taken 18 months to secure the agreements and the grant, said Aleta Boecker, grants and revolving loans administrator at Hancock Regional Planning Commission, during the Hancock County commissioners regular meeting Thursday.

Property appraisals will be done and purchase agreements will be sought with the property owners, she said following the meeting.

The property will revert to green space and a plan is being developed for the various properties left vacant following purchase and demolition by the county to reduce flooding and provide open space for flood waters.

Also, last month, the commissioners approved a contract with Quinn Concrete Construction, Toledo, for about $35,548 to install sidewalks in Arcadia and Rawson. Work is expected to begin soon. The project, handled by Hancock Regional Planning Commission, will be funded with $60,000 received in 2016 Community Development Block Grant funds. The federal funds are funneled through the state and distributed to the counties.

The commissioners also held an executive session with the stated purpose to discuss potential real estate acquisition.

