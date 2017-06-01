Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

County awarded funds for more flood-related demolitions

Posted On Thu. Jun 1st, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

Hancock County has been awarded nearly $1.1 million for the purchase and demolition of two flood-prone properties near downtown.

A news release from Hancock Regional Planning Commission Thursday, stated Federal Emergency Management Agency, within the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, has released $1.099 million in flood mitigation assistance money.

A former warehouse at 321 Clinton Court, a 4.7-acre parcel owned by Koehler Brothers, and a former oriental grocery at 130 N. Main St., owned by Thepsourinthone Rentals, are the two properties which will be purchased and demolished with the funds. The federal funds will cover the entire cost.

It has taken 18 months to secure the agreements and the grant, said Aleta Boecker, grants and revolving loans administrator at Hancock Regional Planning Commission, during the Hancock County commissioners regular meeting Thursday.

Property appraisals will be done and purchase agreements will be sought with the property owners, she said following the meeting.

The property will revert to green space and a plan is being developed for the various properties left vacant following purchase and demolition by the county to reduce flooding and provide open space for flood waters.

Also, last month, the commissioners approved a contract with Quinn Concrete Construction, Toledo, for about $35,548 to install sidewalks in Arcadia and Rawson. Work is expected to begin soon. The project, handled by Hancock Regional Planning Commission, will be funded with $60,000 received in 2016 Community Development Block Grant funds. The federal funds are funneled through the state and distributed to the counties.

The commissioners also held an executive session with the stated purpose to discuss potential real estate acquisition.

Comments

comments

About the Author

More Local News

Gunshots heard on Eben Avenue

Posted On01 Jun 2017

Two charged in incident at Twin Lakes Park campground

Posted On01 Jun 2017

HPD extends deadline for Riverbend outdoor experience

Posted On01 Jun 2017

Van Wert County Commissioner Wolfrum to run for Congress

Posted On01 Jun 2017

Man sent to prison in fatal overdose case

Posted On01 Jun 2017

More Local Sports

Prep track: Siefker, Bame going head-to-head

Posted On01 Jun 2017

Prep track: Warnimont, Bassitt seeking to defend Division III state titles

Posted On01 Jun 2017

Prep track: SW duo ready for Mohawks' swan song

Posted On01 Jun 2017

Prep track: First time, long time

Posted On01 Jun 2017

Legion baseball: Findlay Legion team opens today

Posted On01 Jun 2017
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company