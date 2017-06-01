Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

UPDATED 4:15 P.M.: At least 4 injured in Allen Township crash

Posted On Thu. Jun 1st, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

A two-vehicle injury crash was reported at 3:04 p.m. at the intersection of Hancock County 216 and Allen Township 230 in Allen Township, according to scanner traffic.

At least four people were injured, including two juveniles and two adults.

A white Mercedes-Benz GLE 350 SUV and tan GMC Envoy SUV were involved in the crash; the GMC rolled over several times after colliding with the Mercedes-Benz, which had extensive front end damage.

Allen Township Fire Department, Hanco EMS, McComb EMS, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and State Highway Patrol responded to the scene. Additional details will be reported as they are made available.

Comments

comments

About the Author

More Local News

Gunshots heard on Eben Avenue

Posted On01 Jun 2017

Two charged in incident at Twin Lakes Park campground

Posted On01 Jun 2017

HPD extends deadline for Riverbend outdoor experience

Posted On01 Jun 2017

Van Wert County Commissioner Wolfrum to run for Congress

Posted On01 Jun 2017

Man sent to prison in fatal overdose case

Posted On01 Jun 2017

More Local Sports

Prep track: Siefker, Bame going head-to-head

Posted On01 Jun 2017

Prep track: Warnimont, Bassitt seeking to defend Division III state titles

Posted On01 Jun 2017

Prep track: First time, long time

Posted On01 Jun 2017

Legion baseball: Findlay Legion team opens today

Posted On01 Jun 2017

Prep track: SW duo ready for Mohawks' swan song

Posted On01 Jun 2017
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company