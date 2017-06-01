UPDATED 4:15 P.M.: At least 4 injured in Allen Township crash

A two-vehicle injury crash was reported at 3:04 p.m. at the intersection of Hancock County 216 and Allen Township 230 in Allen Township, according to scanner traffic.

At least four people were injured, including two juveniles and two adults.

A white Mercedes-Benz GLE 350 SUV and tan GMC Envoy SUV were involved in the crash; the GMC rolled over several times after colliding with the Mercedes-Benz, which had extensive front end damage.

Allen Township Fire Department, Hanco EMS, McComb EMS, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and State Highway Patrol responded to the scene. Additional details will be reported as they are made available.

