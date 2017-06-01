Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
Marathon promotes Templin

Posted On Thu. Jun 1st, 2017
Donald C. Templin, president of MPLX, Marathon Petroleum Corp.’s energy and logistics subsidiary, has been named president of Marathon Petroleum Corp., effective July 1. The company president reports to Gary Heminger, chief executive officer.

Templin joined Marathon Petroleum in June 2011, as senior vice president and chief financial officer before being named executive vice president, Supply, Transportation & Marketing in March 2015. He was named to his current position of MPLX president in January 2016.

“Don has been an extraordinary asset to (Marathon Petroleum) and its shareholders since we became an independent, publicly-traded company,” said Heminger. “Whether as (chief financial officer), running (Marathon’s) operating organizations, or heading MPLX, Don’s strategic vision and business acumen have been integral to our success. We look forward to his continued leadership as president of MPC.”

Templin will continue to serve as a member of the board of directors of MPLX.

Replacing Templin as president of MPLX will be Mike Hennigan. Hennigan comes to the role with 35 years of industry experience, most recently as president and chief executive officer of Sunoco Logistics Partners since 2012.

During his 35 years of industry experience, Hennigan has held a variety of operations and leadership roles with increasing responsibility within Sunoco Logistics, including executive roles as president and chief operating officer and vice president of business development. At Sunoco, Hennigan also held the executive role of senior vice president, Supply, Trading, Sales and Transportation. Hennigan graduated from Drexel University in 1982 with a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering.

Hennigan will serve as a member of the board of directors of MPLX. He will report to Heminger, who is also chairman and chief executive officer of MPLX.

