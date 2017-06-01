Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
Marathon to repurchase shares

Posted On Thu. Jun 1st, 2017
Marathon Petroleum Corp.’s board of directors has approved the repurchase of an additional $3 billion in shares. That is in addition to its previous authorization, which had about $2.14 billion remaining as of March 31.

“As we execute our strategic initiatives, including dropdowns of midstream assets to our sponsored master limited partnership (MPLX), we expect cash proceeds from the dropdowns and limited partner distributions to fund substantial ongoing return of capital to shareholders,” said Gary R. Heminger, Marathon Petroleum chairman, president and chief executive officer.

Marathon may use various methods to make the repurchases, which could include open market repurchases, negotiated block transactions, accelerated share repurchases or open market solicitations for shares.

Timing of repurchases will depend upon several factors, including market and business conditions, and repurchases may be discontinued at any time. The incremental $3 billion repurchase authorization, as well as the remaining portion of the previous authorization, have no expiration date.

 

