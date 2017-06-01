ï»¿ The Courier » Pilot killed in small plane crash south of Bowling Green
Pilot killed in small plane crash south of Bowling Green

Posted On Thu. Jun 1st, 2017
BOWLING GREEN (AP) â€” Authorities in northern Ohio say the pilot of a small plane that crashed in a field has died.
The plane went down Thursday just south of Bowling Green,Â west of Huffman Road and south of Kramer Road.
The Wood County sheriffâ€™s office identified the pilot as Gary Conklin of the Bowling Green area. Investigators donâ€™t believe anyone else was on board.
The sheriffâ€™s office says Conklin was several miles from his farm where he has a landing strip for his plane.
A man who lives near the crash site says the plane was at a steep angle just before it went down.
Randy Sheeks told The (Bowling Green) Sentinel-Tribune that the plane sounded like a crop duster when it revs its engine.
The Wood County Sheriff’s Office, the Federal Aviation Administration and the National TransportationÂ Safety Board are continuing the investigation.

