Pilot killed in small plane crash south of Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN (AP) â€” Authorities in northern Ohio say the pilot of a small plane that crashed in a field has died.

The plane went down Thursday just south of Bowling Green,Â west of Huffman Road and south of Kramer Road.

The Wood County sheriffâ€™s office identified the pilot as Gary Conklin of the Bowling Green area. Investigators donâ€™t believe anyone else was on board.

The sheriffâ€™s office says Conklin was several miles from his farm where he has a landing strip for his plane.

A man who lives near the crash site says the plane was at a steep angle just before it went down.

Randy Sheeks told The (Bowling Green) Sentinel-Tribune that the plane sounded like a crop duster when it revs its engine.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office, the Federal Aviation Administration and the National TransportationÂ Safety Board are continuing the investigation.

