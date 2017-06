Pilot killed in small plane crash south of Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN (AP) — Authorities in northern Ohio say the pilot of a small plane that crashed in a field has died.

The plane went down Thursday just south of Bowling Green, west of Huffman Road and south of Kramer Road.

The Wood County sheriff’s office identified the pilot as Gary Conklin of the Bowling Green area. Investigators don’t believe anyone else was on board.

The sheriff’s office says Conklin was several miles from his farm where he has a landing strip for his plane.

A man who lives near the crash site says the plane was at a steep angle just before it went down.

Randy Sheeks told The (Bowling Green) Sentinel-Tribune that the plane sounded like a crop duster when it revs its engine.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office, the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are continuing the investigation.

