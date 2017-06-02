City announces street closures for next week

Construction season in Findlay is in high gear, and the city engineering department has several closures planned next week:

West Main Cross Street between Western and Glessner avenues will remain closed through next Friday for curb work

Northview Street between Main and Hulick streets will be closed to through traffic for curb replacement

Greendale Avenue between Woodworth and Canterbury drives will be closed to through traffic for curb replacement

Circle Drive will be closed to through traffic for curb replacement

Sandusky Street between Main and Cory streets will be closed to all traffic for road widening

Dayton Avenue between Tiffin and Balsey avenues will be closed to through traffic for storm sewer installation

North Main Street from Trenton to Melrose avenues will be reduced to one lane for curb replacement

All work is weather and contractor schedule permitting.

Comments

comments