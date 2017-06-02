Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
City announces street closures for next week

Posted On Fri. Jun 2nd, 2017
Construction season in Findlay is in high gear, and the city engineering department has several closures planned next week:

  • West Main Cross Street between Western and Glessner avenues will remain closed through next Friday for curb work
  • Northview Street between Main and Hulick streets will be closed to through traffic for curb replacement
  • Greendale Avenue between Woodworth and Canterbury drives will be closed to through traffic for curb replacement
  • Circle Drive will be closed to through traffic for curb replacement
  • Sandusky Street between Main and Cory streets will be closed to all traffic for road widening
  • Dayton Avenue between Tiffin and Balsey avenues will be closed to through traffic for storm sewer installation
  • North Main Street from Trenton to Melrose avenues will be reduced to one lane for curb replacement

All work is weather and contractor schedule permitting.

