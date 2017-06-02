Findlay woman hurt in Bright Road crash

A Findlay woman was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital by Hanco Ambulance following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Bright Road and Greendale Avenue Friday afternoon, the Findlay Police Department reported.

Donna Sangregory, 77, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after the 3:44 p.m. accident.

According to police, Randy Kilburn, 62, of Findlay, was driving a 2008 Toyota Highlander south on Bright Road approaching Greendale Avenue. Sangregory was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze north on Bright Road when she attempted to make a left turn onto Greendale Avenue and her vehicle was struck by Kilburn.

Sangregory was cited for failure to yield on a left turn.

Her vehicle was towed by BG Towing. Kilburn’s vehicle was driven from the accident scene.

