Findlay woman hurt in Bright Road crash

Posted On Fri. Jun 2nd, 2017
A Findlay woman was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital by Hanco Ambulance following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Bright Road and Greendale Avenue Friday afternoon, the Findlay Police Department reported.
Donna Sangregory, 77, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after the 3:44 p.m. accident.
According to police, Randy Kilburn, 62, of Findlay, was driving a 2008 Toyota Highlander south on Bright Road approaching Greendale Avenue. Sangregory was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze north on Bright Road when she attempted to make a left turn onto Greendale Avenue and her vehicle was struck by Kilburn.
Sangregory was cited for failure to yield on a left turn.
Her vehicle was towed by BG Towing. Kilburn’s vehicle was driven from the accident scene.

