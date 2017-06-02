Former acting police chief pleads guilty to domestic violence

A former acting Findlay police chief has pleaded guilty to domestic violence but will have his case dismissed if he completes a 26-week diversion program.

Sean D. Young, 46, of rural Bluffton, entered a plea to the first-degree misdemeanor charge this morning in Findlay Municipal Court.

Visiting Judge S. Dwight Osterud deferred a finding on the plea until Young completes a domestic violence counseling program.

If Young completes the program the case will be dismissed and no conviction would result.

Young declined comment after the hearing.

He had been serving as acting police chief on Feb. 4 when his wife accused him of throwing a video camera at her during a domestic dispute at the couple’s home near Bluffton.

Toni Young required medical treatment following the incident, according to records.

In a petition for a domestic violence protection order filed Feb. 8, Toni Young also said her husband had also “squeezed and grabbed” one of the couple’s children the prior week, and reported past emotional and physical violence.

Sean Young was placed on leave with the city after the civil protection order was granted, and formally charged with domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor, on March 3.

Special Prosecutor Jason M. Miller said today that Young’s attorney Scott Coon, of Bowling Green, originally proposed the diversion program idea, which Miller agreed to.

Judge Osterud approved the agreement at today’s hearing.

Programs like the one Young has agreed to enter are not normally available through Findlay Municipal Court, but were in Perrysburg Municipal Court where Osterud was a judge before retiring.

Miller said similar diversion programs are also available in Hardin County where he serves as both a city and county prosecutor.

“I felt that it was an appropriate way to resolve the case,” Miller said after the hearing.

Young will have to pay all the costs of the program, and will also have to serve 70 hours of community service. He would face a sentence of up to six month in jail and a $1,000 fine if he fails to complete the program.

Young joined the Police Department’s auxiliary force in 1993 and became a full-time officer in 1996. He served as captain for six years before his promotion to acting chief upon the retirement of Chief Greg Horne in January.

It was not immediately known how the diversion plea will affect Young’s employment status with the city. He has been on paid administrative leave for about four months.

