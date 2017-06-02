Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
New Carey fiscal officer expected to be named Monday

Posted On Fri. Jun 2nd, 2017
CAREY — A new fiscal officer is expected to be named Monday by Carey Mayor Jennifer Rathburn following a final interview Thursday night.

“The administration and council together have been actively seeking an appropriate replacement for the fiscal officer position and have interviewed candidates since last week,” Rathburn said via email. “We finished up interviews (Thursday) and will be offering the position tomorrow (Friday). I plan to appoint a candidate for council to approve at Monday’s meeting.”

According to the Ohio Revised Code, a village fiscal officer is appointed by the mayor, “but that appointment does not become effective until it is approved by a majority vote of the village legislative authority.”

Also, the fiscal officer does not need to be a village resident when appointed, but “the fiscal officer shall become a resident of the village within six months after the appointment takes effect, unless an ordinance is passed approving the fiscal officer’s residence outside of the village.”

Also, “the village fiscal officer may be removed without cause either by the mayor with the consent of a majority of the members of the village legislative authority or by a three-fourths vote of the village legislative authority with or without the consent of the mayor.”

The replacement issue arose in recent weeks when Nickie Coppler resigned as fiscal officer to accept a position with the Wyandot County auditor’s office.

“We are saddened to see Nickie leave,” Rathburn said, “but excited for her new endeavor with the county auditor’s office.”

Coppler has been village fiscal officer and council clerk since late January 2015, She will begin her new job on June 12.

She was appointed by the late Steve Smalley, the former mayor, to replace Jennifer Fletcher as fiscal officer.

