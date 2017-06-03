Shooting near Tiffin leaves two dead

TIFFIN — An apparent murder-suicide on South CR 19 southwest of Tiffin Friday afternoon left two people dead.

According to the Advertiser-Tribune, Seneca County Sheriff Bill Eckelberry said the county’s coroner’s office responded and took Alma R. Moffett, 78, and Paul J. Moffett, 75, to Mercy Health – Tiffin Hospital’s morgue.

The sheriff say when Alma did not appear for dinner, her daughter went to check on her. When she looked inside the home, her mother and stepfather appeared dead. The sheriff said it appeared Paul took his wife’s life and then his own.

The motive for the shooting was unknown as of Friday.

