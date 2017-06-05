Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
Findlay woman injured in crash near Vanlue

Posted On Mon. Jun 5th, 2017
A Findlay woman was injured in a two vehicle crash at 2:05 p.m. today at Hancock County 330 and 7 in Biglick Township, north of Vanlue, according to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.

Jessica Hedrick, 20, of Findlay, was traveling eastbound on Hancock County 7 in a 1996 Saturn SL1 and had stopped at the posted stop sign at Hancock County 330, according to the sheriff’s office. She then pulled into the intersection, into the path of a southbound 1997 Ford F150 driven by David Cole, 34, of Vanlue.

The two vehicles collided and then came to rest on Hancock County 330, just south of the Hancock County 7 intersection, according to the sheriff’s office.

Hedrick was taken by Life Flight medical helicopter to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo; her injuries are unknown at this time.

Cole was not injured in the crash.

Assisting at the scene were the Vanlue and Washington Township fire departments, Hanco EMS, Ed’s Towing, and R&A Towing.

The accident is still under investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.

