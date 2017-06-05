Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
Man pleads guilty to Arlington bank robbery

Posted On Mon. Jun 5th, 2017
A Fostoria man arrested in March in connection with the holdup of an Arlington bank in December has admitted to the charge in Hancock County Common Pleas Court.
David B. Dailey entered a guilty plea to robbery Monday before Judge Jonathan Starn, who will sentence Dailey on July 17.
Dailey, 43, was indicted March 21 on the second-degree felony offense. He was accused of walking into the Huntington Bank in Arlington on the morning of Dec. 10, brandishing a gun and demanding cash from one of the tellers.
The man, eventually identified as Dailey, fled the bank with $8,022 in cash and was at large for about three months.
Dailey was arrested after a photo of the bank robber was published in The Courier while the Lima office of the FBI and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office searched for him.
Dailey was found during the investigation with the help of citizens who shared information.
He faces a prison term ranging from 2 to 8 years when sentenced next month, but a joint plea recommendation by Assistant County Prosecutor Colleen Limerick and Assistant Public Defender Kenn Sass calls for Dailey to be sentenced to four years in prison and for him to make restitution to Huntington Bank.
Dailey has been held in the county jail since his arrest in March.

