County approved deal for temporary I-75 ramp

Hancock County commissioners approved a work agreement with the state Department of Transportation to allow a temporary emergency entrance ramp onto Interstate 75, both directions with a crossover, from the county engineer’s property on the southwestern edge of the city.

A locked gate has been installed near the road salt storage barn to allow highway access while work on the highway on the southern edge of the city is being done. Once completed, the gate will be removed. Access for emergency medical service and law enforcement personnel is controlled by the county Emergency Management Agency.

Commissioner approval was necessary for liability reasons, said Cindy Land, assistant Hancock County prosecutor. Commissioner Brian Robertson was absent.

Separately, a public hearing will be held at 11 a.m. June 27 on an annexation request by Kristen M. Hoffman for property at 3974 Ohio 613 in Pleasant Township. She wants to annex into the village of McComb. The latest request was filed June 1. The same request was previously sought, but withdrawn for technical reasons.

Also, last month the commissioners scheduled to view a portion of Markle Street at Parkside Place Thursday, June 8 as part of a request to vacate the property. A hearing on the request was scheduled for later the same day.

But the viewing and hearing have been rescheduled for 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., respectively, on June 22 instead.

The commissioners met in executive session with Philip Johnson, assistant county prosecutor, for the stated purposes to discuss potential real estate acquisition and pending litigation. No action was taken.

The commissioners also attended a ceremony at the county war memorial, Center and North Main streets, to present a proclamation declaring the county a “Purple Heart Community,” to recognize those who have received the military honor. Area and state recipients of the military honor attended the brief ceremony.

Last month, the commissioners approved a proclamation designating the county as a “Purple Heart Community” following the county’s acceptance into the program.

In September, former Commissioner Phillip Riegle attended a meeting to establish the county as a designated community to recognize and honor recipients of the military medal, given for heroic acts by individuals who are injured or killed in combat.

Commissioner President Mark Gazarek read a proclamation, presented to members of the state organization, declaring the community designation.

The proclamation was signed by the commissioners and mayors of cities and villages within the county. It is believed to be the first time statewide all officials have signed such a proclamation, said Nichole Coleman, executive director of Hancock County Veterans Service Office.

While the commissioners presented the proclamation to state and area Purple Heart personnel present, Dennis Hanneman, with the local Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 1974, presented the commissioners with a Purple Heart flag to be displayed at their South Main Street office.

