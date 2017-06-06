Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
UPDATED 2:05 P.M.: Anthem to leave Affordable Care Act market in 2018

Posted On Tue. Jun 6th, 2017
The sole “Obamacare” carrier selling individual insurance plans in Hancock County has announced it will no longer do so.

Anthem announced it would no longer offer individual insurance plans through the health care marketplace (also called the “exchange”) in 2018 and would sell off-exchange policies, for which people cannot get a subsidy, in only one Ohio county, Pike.

Insurance agents were notified by email today.

Anthem has been the only carrier offering individual insurance plans on the health care marketplace in Hancock County since Medical Mutual announced in 2016 they were pulling out of the county.

Insurance agent Heidi Rupp said they expect to hear soon from other possible carriers if they plan to return. She anticipates more information in late June.

Some individual plans are “grandfathered” or “grandmothered” and these plans are not affected.

