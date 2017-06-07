Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Man charged with making a terrorist threat sentenced to lesser charge

Posted On Wed. Jun 7th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

A Findlay man indicted on making a terrorist threat, a third-degree felony, was sentenced Wednesday to a fifth-degree felony charge of inducing panic.
Andre L.D. White, 26, of Findlay, plead guilty to the fifth-degree felony in April. He was sentenced to three years of probation and 30 days in jail to be served at a later time.
On Jan. 4, White used a co-worker’s Facebook page to make a post regarding a suicide bombing.
The post said, “F— it, Imma go and be a suicide bomber. Boom b—-es. This one is for Allah.”
The Federal Bureau of Investigations and the Hancock County Sheriff’s department investigated the case.
Judge Reginald J. Routson, who oversaw the case, noted that this was the first charge of terrorism threats he had seen. However, he added there did not appear to be any indication of White’s actually being a terrorist.
“I believe this was intended as a joke, but it certainly wasn’t taken as a joke,” Routson said.
White’s attorney, Frank Simmons II, of Toledo, said his client was not a terrorist and he believed White learned something from the case.

Comments

comments

About the Author

More Local News

Village proceeds with waterline work

Posted On07 Jun 2017

Emergency ramp for I-75 approved

Posted On07 Jun 2017

Electric utility dispute back before council

Posted On07 Jun 2017

Revenue projections disputed

Posted On07 Jun 2017

Anthem plans to pull out of 'Obamacare'

Posted On07 Jun 2017

More Local Sports

Prep baseball: Dillon named first team all-TRAC

Posted On07 Jun 2017

Prep football: Nine area teams to switch regions

Posted On07 Jun 2017

FAGA golf: Foltz, Wehrle finish 1-2

Posted On07 Jun 2017

Prep track: Track Honor Roll

Posted On07 Jun 2017

Prep softball: Herder, Sautter are first-team all-Ohio

Posted On07 Jun 2017
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company