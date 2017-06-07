Man charged with making a terrorist threat sentenced to lesser charge

A Findlay man indicted on making a terrorist threat, a third-degree felony, was sentenced Wednesday to a fifth-degree felony charge of inducing panic.

Andre L.D. White, 26, of Findlay, plead guilty to the fifth-degree felony in April. He was sentenced to three years of probation and 30 days in jail to be served at a later time.

On Jan. 4, White used a co-worker’s Facebook page to make a post regarding a suicide bombing.

The post said, “F— it, Imma go and be a suicide bomber. Boom b—-es. This one is for Allah.”

The Federal Bureau of Investigations and the Hancock County Sheriff’s department investigated the case.

Judge Reginald J. Routson, who oversaw the case, noted that this was the first charge of terrorism threats he had seen. However, he added there did not appear to be any indication of White’s actually being a terrorist.

“I believe this was intended as a joke, but it certainly wasn’t taken as a joke,” Routson said.

White’s attorney, Frank Simmons II, of Toledo, said his client was not a terrorist and he believed White learned something from the case.

Comments

comments