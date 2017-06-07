Mayor Mihalik invited to White House

Findlay Mayor Lydia Mihalik has been invited to attend a summit on rebuilding the nation’s infrastructure on Thursday at the White House.

About 38 mayors, governors and other officials have been invited to attend the event, according to an announcement by the White House press office today.

President Donald Trump’s proposed budget includes $200 billion, as part of a $1 trillion investment plan, to rebuild infrastructure, according to the release. The plan class for a mixture of loans and grants, and other ideas, like the privatization of air traffic control. According to Trump’s plan, rural America would receive grants to rebuild bridges, roads and waterways. States and cities would receive grants to meet their own infrastructure challenges. Projects of regional and national significance would receive loans.

While Hancock County has enough money in the bank to pay for improvements to the Blanchard River at Findlay to help reduce flooding, Mihalik has said the river improvements alone won’t be enough.

Improving the river channel through Findlay would cost about $20 million, according to Stantec, an engineering firm hired by the Hancock County commissioners in 2016 to review a proposal by the U.S. Army Corp. to build an $80-million diversion channel on the west side of Findlay.

Upon its review, Stantec instead recommended the river improvements and the construction of three large dry-storage basins. The basins alone will cost about $140 million.

The Maumee Watershed Conservancy District Court voted in May to allow the river improvements in Findlay to begin, and took information about the basins for review.

Officials have yet to determine how to fund construction of the basins. So far, assessments, state funding or a renewal of the sales tax have all be discussed as possibilities.

Attempts to reach Mihalik Wednesday night regarding the White House invitation were unsuccessful.

