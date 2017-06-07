Suspect identified in potential robbery at Wolfie’s Roasted Nuts and Deli

A suspect has been identified in what police officials say is being investigated as a potential robbery at Wolfie’s Roasted Nuts and Deli.

A 36-year-old Findlay man is being questioned by police, Findlay police spokesman Lt. Robert Ring said Wednesday.

A man reportedly stole a donation jar set up for a cancer patient Tuesday morning. The jar was recovered, though it is unclear if all the money was recovered.

The suspect rode off on a bike, but has been identified thanks to photos the police circulated on Facebook.

