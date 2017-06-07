Wet, cold May puts farmers at risk

Corn and soybean farmers are at greater risk for lower yields — and lower income — this year after a wet, cold May.

“We’re hopeful, but we know this is not a good start,” said Ed Lentz, Ohio State University Extension educator for agriculture and natural resources.

Corn and soybean shoots have been laboring in Herculean, even violent tasks of breaking through hardened soil. Rain, “like little hammers,” pounded the ground into a wall-like crust, said farmer Neil Clark, of 3140 Allen-Cass Township 232. Cold hardened the ground further.

“They didn’t call it Hancock Brick and Tile for nothing for years,” Clark said.

It’s dangerous work for a soybean plant.

“When you plant that bean, it doesn’t just send a sprout up through the ground, that whole bean has to come up through the ground,” Clark said. “If it can’t get up there and only part of it can get through and it tears the head off, it’s just like a person. They’d be dead.”

