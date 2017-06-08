Business, government officials support sales tax renewal

A dozen business and government officials, members of the Findlay-Hancock County Economic Development Advisory Board urged the Hancock County commissioners to seek renewal of the half percent sales tax, up for renewal next year, and continue to allocate half the funds for flood mitigation.

Julie Benziger, an attorney with One Energy, one of the signees, read a letter during the commissioners regular meeting Thursday. It was drafted by the advisory board after a unanimous vote by the organization during a June 1 meeting.

“We strongly support the continuation of the (one quarter) percent sales tax in Hancock County for the purposes of flood mitigation. At the same time, we adamantly oppose any sales tax plan that does not include an explicit allocation for flood mitigation,” according to the letter.

Voters approved a 10-year half percent sales tax increase in 2009, with half providing fund mitigation funds and the remainder used for county general operations. The half percent tax generates more than $7 million annually in recent years. The flood mitigation fund has more than $18 million balance.

“As Hancock County continues to grow and attract investments from new and existing businesses, it is important that we also continue to demonstrate an absolute commitment to resolving our flooding issues. Until a permanent plan is in place and fully funded by other means, it is vital that we maintain a mechanism to advance that cause. Currently, this is achieved by the sales tax allocation. If this mechanism ceases, we are jeopardizing our ability to advance a long-term and permanent flooding solution.”

“Flooding has harmed the businesses and residents of this community for more than 100 years. This is long enough. For the first time in a century, we are on track to a permanent solution to end flooding in our community. We will do everything in our power to cintinue on this path.”

The letter voiced support for county operations and “reasonable county needs.”

“If there are needs within Hancock County not being met, we expect that you will find the business community very supportive of well-reasoned solutions that also maintain flood mitigation funding.”

Advisory board personnel are expected to attend the 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 13 meeting for further discussion.

The letter was signed by: Chuck Bills, Ohio Logistics; Matt Black, The Trust Co.; Tim Federici, National Lime and Stone; Glenn Jost, Ball Metal; Richard Kirk, ACI Construction; Paul Smith, Marathon Petroleum Co.; Jereme Kent, One Energy; Dale Laws, Whirlpool Corp.; J.J. Preston, First Federal Bank; Dennis Hellmann, Findlay City Council; Lydia Mahalik, Findlay mayor; and Mark Gazarek, Hancock County commissioner.

Comments

comments