Tall Timbers warehouse growing

Posted On Thu. Jun 8th, 2017
Creative Plastic Concepts, which has a warehouse at Tall Timbers Industrial Park, will be adding three workers and a 63,541-square-foot addition to its 180,000-square-foot building.

The addition at 2040 Production Drive is expected to be completed in January or February, said Dan Whittera, president of The Whittera Co., Fostoria, which owns the warehouse property. Plans for the addition were approved this morning by Findlay City Planning Commission.

The warehouse currently employs eight.

Creative Plastic Concepts is based in Sycamore. It designs, develops and produces plastic totes, containers and shelving.

 

