Previous Story
Injury accident reported on Lima Avenue
Posted On Fri. Jun 9th, 2017
Comment: 0
Findlay police reported an injury accident on Lima Avenue Friday.
Ruby Overton, 76, of Findlay, and Francisco Cuellar, 41, of Findlay, were involved in a rear-end accident. Overton was transported to Blanchard Valley Hospital and cited for not keeping assured clear distance. Cuellar was cited for not having a valid driver’s license. The two were traveling eastbound on Lima Avenue at the time of the incident.