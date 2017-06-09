Injury accident reported on Lima Avenue

Findlay police reported an injury accident on Lima Avenue Friday.

Ruby Overton, 76, of Findlay, and Francisco Cuellar, 41, of Findlay, were involved in a rear-end accident. Overton was transported to Blanchard Valley Hospital and cited for not keeping assured clear distance. Cuellar was cited for not having a valid driver’s license. The two were traveling eastbound on Lima Avenue at the time of the incident.

