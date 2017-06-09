Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
Injury accident reported on Lima Avenue

Posted On Fri. Jun 9th, 2017
Findlay police reported an injury accident on Lima Avenue Friday.
Ruby Overton, 76, of Findlay, and Francisco Cuellar, 41, of Findlay, were involved in a rear-end accident. Overton was transported to Blanchard Valley Hospital and cited for not keeping assured clear distance. Cuellar was cited for not having a valid driver’s license. The two were traveling eastbound on Lima Avenue at the time of the incident.

