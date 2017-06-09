Putnam landowners appeal decision in eminent domain cases

Pre-trail hearings for the two eminent domain cases filed by the Maumee Watershed Conservancy District in Putnam County have been postponed pending an appeal by the landowners to the 3rd District Court of Appeals, Lima.

The landowners are appealing a decision made in the case by Judge James A. Brogan on April 20 to overrule their request for “judgment on pleadings.” This is the second time the landowners have appealed the case to the 3rd District Court, as part of a long series of legal filings seeking to have the courts dismiss the conservancy’s claim to their property.

Brogan, a retired judge from the Ohio 2nd District Court of Appeals is presiding over the cases.

Newly-elected Putnam County Common Pleas Judge Keith Schierloh has excused himself from the cases. A common pleas court judge from each of the conservancy district’s 15 member counties serves on the Maumee Watershed Conservancy Court. The court is charged with oversight of the conservancy district, creating a conflict for Schierloh.

Throughout a series of motions and appeals, dating back to the original filing of the cases in the fall of 2016, the landowners have claimed the conservancy district failed to follow state law governing eminent domain action, and have no right to claim the ground.

The property owners claim the conservancy district failed to perform a “before and after” appraisal for the parcels, and did not identify which acreage it plans to take. The landowners said they were also not told about the proposed depth or dimensions of the proposed diversion channel, or if temporary or permanent easements are also being sought.

“These deficiencies prevent the defendant/landowner’s appraiser from rendering an opinion on the after value of the property,” according to the landowners’ appeal.

The appeal was filed with the Lima court on May 25, and no decision has been issued.

The conservancy district is seeking to purchase about 19 acres at 319 N. Glandorf Road, Ottawa, owned by Robert and Rosaline Buescher and their children, plus about 16 acres at 10979 Road I-9, Ottawa, owned by Theresa and Alan Kuhlman, doing business as T&A Properties, Ottawa.

The land is being sought to build a diversion channel which will bisect the properties.

Comments

comments