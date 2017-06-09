Rally in Alley a ‘great atmosphere’

A crowd hung out in the carefree dance of live music, airy magnolias beverages and popcorn this evening in a bricked courtyard sandwiched between downtown buildings.

Rally in the Alley is in its 25th season of escorting people into summer weekends.

“It’s a great atmosphere,” said Angela Fox, of Findlay, who has been coming to Rally gatherings for years. “I like it because it’s summer, get to hang with friends.”

Dee Sherman minced no words about why she has been a Rally regular for years.

“Sunshine, cold beer and music,” the Findlay resident said.

Each Friday, a different band plays from 5 to 8 p.m. in Latham Courtyard, between the Chase Bank/Eastman & Smith law building and Hancock County offices. Willful Blindness, a Findlay-based band specializing in blues, pop and rock cover tunes, is playing today while Shirley’s Gourmet Popcorn Co. served flavored popcorn.

Each Friday, a different eatery showcases its fare.

So, rally-ers get their senses filled with food, beverages, music and the company of short, stout mugo pines, flowers and ivy on a wall.

