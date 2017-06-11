Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
Gavin Creel wins Tony

Posted On Sun. Jun 11th, 2017
Gavin Creel has won his first Tony Award in Bette Midler’s big return to Broadway, the revival of Jerry Herman’s “Hello, Dolly!” The Findlay High School graduate won the award for actor in a featured role in a musical for his role as the hapless store clerk Cornelius Hackl.
Creel, who with Rory O’Malley, created the advocacy group Broadway Impact to raise money and lobby to support same-sex marriage.
After his Tony-nominated roles in “Thoroughly Modern Millie” in 2002 and “Hair” in 2009, he spent nearly three years starring in “The Book of Mormon,” both in London and on Broadway. He recently co-starred in the Broadways revival of “She Loves Me.”
He beat out Mike Faist, Andrew Rannells, Lucas Steele and Brandon Uranowitz.
Kevin Spacey is hosting the show at Radio City Music Hall in New York.

