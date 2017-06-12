ï»¿ The Courier » Findlay City Schools administrative offices to move
Findlay City Schools administrative offices to move

Posted On Mon. Jun 12th, 2017
The administrative offices of Findlay City Schools will move to the Great Scot building on Broad AvenueÂ from the Washington Administration Building.
The school board authorized Superintendent Ed Kurt and Treasurer Mike Barnhart to negotiate and enter a lease agreement with Great Scot during an executive session Monday.
The agreement is not to exceed $67,500 per year for three years.
About 20 employees will move from the Washington Administration Building to space in the Great Scot building that is not occupied by the grocery store. Theyâ€™ll move as soon as possible, Barnhart said, preferably over the summer.
With preschool and Findlay Learning Center programs expanding, the district has been looking for new administrative space, Barnhart said.

