Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Findlay man sentenced for sex crime

Posted On Mon. Jun 12th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

A Findlay man, who had been scheduled for trial on a rape charge this week in Hancock County Common Pleas Court, instead pled guilty Monday to lesser offenses and was sentenced to prison.

Rodolfo S. Sierra, 55, was sentenced to 71 months in prison by Judge Reg Routson after being convicted of gross sexual imposition and sexual battery.

The two charges stemmed from the same May 1, 2016, sexual assault of a woman in Findlay that led to the original rape indictment against Sierra in August following an investigation by Findlay police.

The sexual battery offense, a third-degree felony, pertained to sexual conduct while the gross sexual imposition charge, a fourth-degree felony, involved sexual contact. The rape charge, which had alleged he used force or the threat of force during the assault, was dismissed Monday after Sierra agreed to plead guilty to two less serious crimes. Had he been convicted of rape, he would have faced up to 10 years in prison.

Sierra, who was represented by Toledo attorney Merl R. Dech, Jr., did not make a statement prior to sentencing. The victim chose not to attend Monday’s hearing, but an advocate told the judge the woman remains traumatized by the assault.

Assistant Prosecutor Steve Powell called the plea bargain the “best resolution of the case,” since it meant the victim would not have to face her attacker in the courtroom, and because it meant Sierra would serve a considerable prison sentence.

Sierra, who has faced a maximum sentence of 78 months on the two charges, will be given credit for the 240-plus days he has spent in custody while awaiting trial.
He will also continue to be subject to lifetime registration and community notification as a Level 3 sex offender, a status assigned in a prior case.

The defendant has an extensive record that dates to 1990 in common pleas court.
According to records, Sierra was sentenced to 13 years in prison in 1998 for aggravated burglary and six counts of rape. Prior to that he did time for domestic violence and assault.

Comments

comments

About the Author

More Local News

Weekly road report released

Posted On12 Jun 2017

Public Meetings

Posted On12 Jun 2017

Hyde's camp draws 500 kids

Posted On12 Jun 2017

City street projects to impact traffic

Posted On12 Jun 2017

Library to offer telescope

Posted On12 Jun 2017

More Local Sports

Local roundup: Post 3 team falls in tourney semifinals

Posted On12 Jun 2017

FAST swimming: FAST swimmers win five titles

Posted On12 Jun 2017

Monday's scoreboard

Posted On12 Jun 2017

FAST swimming: Spradlin shines on first day

Posted On10 Jun 2017

Legion baseball: Ottawa sends Post 3 to its first loss

Posted On10 Jun 2017
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company