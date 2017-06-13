Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
Bluffton University President Harder to retire in 2018

Posted On Tue. Jun 13th, 2017
Bluffton University President James M. Harder will retire on June 30, 2018, University Board of Trustees Chair Kent Yoder announced today at the board’s meeting.
Harder has served since August 2006 as the university’s ninth president.
Before becoming president, Harder spent five years as professor of economics and as vice president for institutional planning.
He previously worked at Bethel College in Kansas for 15 years, first as director of public information for three years. He then taught in and chaired the economics and business department.
The board has chosen Cheryl Hacker, incoming vice chair of the board, to lead the search for Harder’s replacement.

