Boil advisory issued for Queenswood/Londonderry neighborhoods

Due to repair work on the water main located on Queenswood Drive, the water department issued a water boil advisory this afternoon for the following addresses: on Queenswood Drive, addresses 1724, 1725, 1800, 1807, 1811, 1819, 1825, 1828 and 1831; on Londonderry Drive, addresses 700, 708, 714, 717, 718, 721, 724, 729 and 735; and 1720 Greendale Ave.

Water for drinking, including making ice, cooking or oral hygiene should be vigorously boiled water for at least one minute before use, or use bottled water.

Samples are being collected from the affected area to ensure that the water is free from bacterial contamination. Another advisory will be issued when the order is lifted.

Questions can be directed to the Findlay Water Treatment Plant at 419-424-7193, or the Water Distribution Department at 419-424-7192.

