Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Boil advisory issued for Queenswood/Londonderry neighborhoods

Posted On Tue. Jun 13th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

Due to repair work on the water main located on Queenswood Drive, the water department issued a water boil advisory this afternoon for the following addresses: on Queenswood Drive, addresses 1724, 1725, 1800, 1807, 1811, 1819, 1825, 1828 and 1831; on Londonderry Drive, addresses 700, 708, 714, 717, 718, 721, 724, 729 and 735; and 1720 Greendale Ave.
Water for drinking, including making ice, cooking or oral hygiene should be vigorously boiled water for at least one minute before use, or use bottled water.
Samples are being collected from the affected area to ensure that the water is free from bacterial contamination. Another advisory will be issued when the order is lifted.
Questions can be directed to the Findlay Water Treatment Plant at 419-424-7193, or the Water Distribution Department at 419-424-7192.

Comments

comments

About the Author

More Local News

Findlay man sentenced on sex charges

Posted On13 Jun 2017

School administrative offices moving

Posted On13 Jun 2017

Valfilm plans wind turbines

Posted On13 Jun 2017

Motorcycle crash reported in Upper

Posted On13 Jun 2017

Weekly road report released

Posted On12 Jun 2017

More Local Sports

Prep football: Area players stepping on the field one more time

Posted On13 Jun 2017

FAGA golf: Munoz, Lammers win Fostoria C.C. FAGA event

Posted On13 Jun 2017

Local golf: Sprout fires ace at Broken Birdie

Posted On13 Jun 2017

Local roundup: Post 3 team falls in tourney semifinals

Posted On12 Jun 2017

FAST swimming: FAST swimmers win five titles

Posted On12 Jun 2017
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company